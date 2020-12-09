Passenger on Royal Caribbean cruise tests positive for COVID-19, ship returns to Singapore

SINGAPORE: A passenger on board a Royal Caribbean vessel tested positive for COVID-19 during a cruise to nowhere, prompting the ship to turn back ahead of schedule.

The case was detected on board the Quantum of the Seas ship, which began sailing again this month as part of a pilot scheme that allows round-trips with no ports of call.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"One guest aboard the Quantum of the Seas tested positive for coronavirus after checking in with our medical team," Royal Caribbean International said in a statement on Wednesday (Dec 9).

All guests and crew members who had close contact with the case were identified, isolated and subsequently tested negative for the virus, it added.

The cruise ship returned to port in Singapore "in accordance with government protocols", and guests will disembark after a review of contact tracing is completed, Royal Caribbean International said.

The cruise line is also working with the Singapore Government to "protect the health and safety of guests and crew".

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We worked closely with the Government to develop a thorough system that tests and monitors all guests and crew and follows public health best practices," it said.

"That we were able to quickly identify this single case and take immediate action is a sign that the system is working as it was designed to do."







Ms Annie Chang, Singapore Tourism Board's (STB) director for cruise development, said that emergency response plans have been activated according to guidelines.

Advertisement

This includes deep-cleaning of the ship, in addition to the immediate isolation of close contacts and contact tracing.

"All close contacts have tested negative ... The well-being and safety of our local community, as well as passengers and crew remain a top priority," she said.

"All passengers undergo a mandatory COVID-19 test prior to boarding, with stringent hygiene and safety measures implemented throughout their passenger journey.”



Passengers on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas, Dec 9, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

In October, STB announced that two cruise lines - Genting and Royal Caribbean - will resume cruises at a maximum capacity of 50 per cent.

Cruises are required to comply with safe management measures, such as social distancing and mask-wearing.

Regular inspections will also be conducted on board to ensure compliance. Cruise lines found to be non-compliant will be subjected to penalties, including fines, suspension of sailings and revocation of their CruiseSafe certification, which is required for all cruise lines sailing out of Singapore.



Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas vessel started sailing for three- and four-night cruises from Dec 1.

The vessel features an upgraded heating, ventilation and air conditioning system, which will continuously supply "100 per cent fresh, filtered air" from outside the ship to replace used air on board", the cruise line said.

A passenger on board Royal Caribbean International’s Quantum of the Seas, Dec 9, 2020. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

CONTINGENCY PLANS IN PLACE

STB also outlined in October the measures in place should a COVID-19 case be detected on board a vessel, saying that affected passengers, crew and their close contacts would be immediately isolated.

"Deep cleaning on board the ship will be carried out in accordance with guidelines, and leisure activities on-board will cease immediately," Ms Chang told CNA on Oct 8.

She added that COVID-19 tests are able to be carried out on board cruise ships.

With short itineraries and no port of calls, "the likelihood of an outbreak is assessed to be low given that all passengers and crew are tested".

"With the appropriate ... measures in place, such cruises are no less safe compared to other activities and settings that have since resumed," Ms Chang said.

"Contingency plans are in place in the unlikely event of an outbreak and this includes the ship returning to Singapore so passengers can disembark and medical support can be provided immediately if necessary."

Royal Caribbean is also providing "COVID-19 protection" to passengers, including 100 per cent credit towards a future cruise, in the event of a guest or any member of their travel party test positive for COVID-19 in the three weeks prior to their booking.

Full refunds will also be provided if a guest, or any member of their travel party, tests positive during the cruise, it added.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,285 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​