Royal Caribbean cruise passengers disembark from ship where man tested positive for COVID-19

SINGAPORE: Passengers on board the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise, where a man tested positive for COVID-19, have been allowed to disembark from the ship about 12 hours after docking on Wednesday morning (Dec 9).

The ship docked at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore at 8am, a day ahead of schedule, after an 83-year-old passenger tested positive for the coronavirus.

Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA observed passengers leaving the ship via an enclosed gangway shortly before 8pm.



Passengers disembarking from Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas ship at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on Dec 9, 2020. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

Among the first to disembark were Mr Leon Chen, 31, and Ms Lim Jiayee, 30.

The process was "quite easy", said Ms Lim, adding that passengers were guided through by staff members.

Advertisement

Advertisement

From clearing immigration to taking the COVID-19 antigen test, the whole process took about 10 to 15 minutes, she said. Results of the test were expected in an hour.

Passengers have to take another polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test after 14 days, said Mr Chen.



Passengers on the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise disembark at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore on Dec 9, 2020. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

According to Mr Chen, the captain told passengers at 2.45am that the ship would be turning back ahead of schedule, and the announcement about the man who tested positive was made after docking at about 8am.

Advertisement

Passengers had to wear "tracer wristbands" and keep the TraceTogether contact tracing tool on.



He said he was "quite panicked" after the announcement but the cruise operator handled the situation "very well".

"They kept us updated every four hours, and even on board before the situation they had a lot of safety distancing measures in place to keep track of all of us," Mr Chen told CNA.

Ms Siti Zamaria, 43, who was "relieved" to be back on land, also said the disembarkation process was "very smooth".



"It’s just our luck that we happen to have it on our ship," said Ms Siti, who was on the cruise with her husband and daughter. "No regrets about this trip. It’s just a one-off case."



A passenger onboard the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Sea on Dec 9, 2020 at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

The family said before going on the cruise on Monday, they took their COVID-19 test on Friday or Saturday.

"So I guess those who went on a Friday, they have another two more days to be mingling around outside. So there might be a lapse there but I think Royal Caribbean can improve on that," said Mr Reyaz Hamzah, 44, the husband of Ms Siti.



Passengers onboard the Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Sea on Dec 9, 2020 at Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore. (Photo: Calvin Oh)

In an earlier update, the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said that the remaining passengers and crew members would remain on the ship until contact tracing was completed, as part of existing infection control protocols.



STB also said they would have to remain on the ship until Genting Cruise Line's World Dream cruise completed embarking all passengers for its next sailing. This was to prevent any intermingling between passengers and crew members from both ships.

World Dream arrived at Marina Bay Cruise Centre on Wednesday morning and left at about 6.20pm.

PASSENGERS TO MONITOR HEALTH, TAKE SWAB TEST



Quantum of the Seas set sail on Monday and was sailing as part of a pilot scheme that allows round-trips with no ports of call.



All 1,680 passengers and 1,148 crew members on board the cruise tested negative for COVID-19 before the ship set sail on Monday, said STB.



The tourism board said on Wednesday afternoon that passengers on the ship would undergo mandatory COVID-19 testing before leaving the terminal as part of regular post-arrival protocols.



As a precautionary measure, they are also required to monitor their health for 14 days from the date of disembarkation and undergo a swab test at a designated government swabbing facility at the end of the monitoring period.

Close contacts of the positive case who are identified and test negative for COVID-19 will be sent to a designated government quarantine facility.



The passenger who tested positive for COVID-19 has been taken to the hospital for further testing.

His polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test sample would be retested at the National Public Health Laboratory and a second sample would be taken for "confirmatory tests", said the Ministry of Health (MOH) in a separate press release.

"If further tests also come back positive for COVID-19 infection, he will be included as a case in our daily case count," said MOH.

Singapore has reported a total of 58,291 COVID-19 cases as of Wednesday.









Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram​​​​​​