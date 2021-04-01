Royal Caribbean extends sailing season for Quantum of the Seas from Singapore

SINGAPORE: Royal Caribbean International's Quantum of the Seas will continue sailing from Singapore until October 2021, the company announced on Thursday (Apr 1).

The cruise line's 11-month Singapore season, which resumed sailing last December, will mark the longest yet for one of Asia's largest cruise ships.



Last year, Quantum of the Seas began offering Singapore residents "cruises to nowhere" under the CruiseSafe certification, developed by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

"Following a successful run and high marks from guests, Royal Caribbean first extended the season for three months, through June 2021, and is doing it again for an additional four months," said Royal Caribbean in a media release.

President and chief executive officer of Royal Carribean International Michael Bayley said the company has continued to see an "overwhelming demand" in Singapore to sail on board the Quantum of the Seas.



"With more than 50,000 guests having cruised with us and zero positive COVID-19 cases to date, holidaymakers can rest assured we are focused on delivering safe, memorable cruise holidays," said Mr Bayley.

Last December, an 83-year-old passenger on board a Quantum of the Seas cruise to nowhere tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the ship to return to Singapore a day ahead of schedule.



However, further tests confirmed that the man did not test positive for the virus.

Quantum of the Seas will offer two-, three- and four-night cruises to Singapore residents. New cruise sailings will open for booking for Singapore residents on Apr 13.

The company said the cruise line will continue to operate with the same set of health and safety measures in place, such as COVID-19 testing, reduced sailing capacity, physical distancing measures, enhanced cleaning and sanitising processes, as well as contact tracing.

STB's director of cruise Annie Chang said Singapore's CruiseSafe standards have set a "clear benchmark" for its cruise partners, who have been diligent in ensuring the measures are adhered to.

She added that more than 90 sailings with more than 120,000 passengers have been completed with no reported COVID-19 cases spreading on board.

