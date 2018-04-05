Royal Palm has hygiene status downgraded after suspected gastroenteritis outbreak

SINGAPORE: Buffet restaurant Royal Palm at Orchid Country Club had its food hygiene status downgraded to C on Wednesday (Apr 4) following reports that 65 people fell ill after eating there last year.

In an advisory, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the customers reported suffering gastroenteritis symptoms after dining at the first-storey restaurant located at the Social Club House of Orchid Country Club on Oct 30, 2017 and Nov 20, 2017.

The restaurant's premises will be kept under surveillance and the grade will be reviewed again after a year, said NEA.