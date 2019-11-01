7 RSAF aircraft land in Savarkar Internatonal Airport in India after 'technical issue' with F-16

SINGAPORE: Seven Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) aircraft diverted from their flight path on Thursday (Oct 31) and landed at Savarkar International Airport in Port Blair, India, after a technical issue with an RSAF F-16 jet.

The six RSAF F-16 fighter aircraft and a C-130 transport aircraft made the diversion at about 12.15pm. They were en route to Kalaikunda Air Force Station in West Bengal, India to participate in the RSAF-Indian Air Force Joint Military Training.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Post-flight inspections at Port Blair concluded that all seven RSAF aircraft were in good condition to continue their journey to Kalaikunda Air Force Station," a Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said in response to CNA's queries.



The seven aircraft departed Port Blair on Friday and landed safely at Kalaikunda Air Force Station at about 4pm, added MINDEF in its statement.