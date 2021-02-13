RSAF fighter aircraft scramble in response to 'potential air threat'

SINGAPORE: Fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a "potential air threat" on Saturday (Feb 13) morning, said the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF).

"Some of you might have heard us flying this morning. Our Fighter aircraft were scrambled in response to a potential air threat," said RSAF in a Facebook post.

RSAF said its airmen and women stand ready to defend Singapore's skies, so that "we can celebrate the festivities and enjoy the holidays with our loved ones".

It also thanked its crew for being "ever ready" to defend Singapore's skies.

CNA has reached out to the Ministry of Defence for more information.