RSAF important contributor to Singapore's progress: President Halimah

SINGAPORE: Together with the Army and Navy, the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) has safeguarded Singapore’s sovereignty and provided the stability for it to progress and grow, President Halimah Yacob said on Wednesday (Feb 7).

"Singapore’s status as a vibrant air and trade hub today are founded upon the security provided by a strong defence force,” said Mdm Halimah at the launch of the RSAF’s 50th anniversary celebrations (RSAF50).

"It is not by chance that Singapore has developed rapidly over a few decades into our modern, bustling metropolis.”

Speaking at the celebrations at the Singapore Air Show, Mdm Halimah also commended the Pioneers who committed themselves to building a credible armed force to defend Singapore’s land, sea and skies in its early days of independence. It was not an easy task, given the “limited manpower, money and resources,” she said.







“In the case of the RSAF, the enormity of this challenge is even more acute,” she added.



This is because Singapore is geographically small, which would mean that airborne threats can arrive at little notice, and could possibly cause great harm and disruption, Mdm Halimah pointed out.



“In order to keep our skies safe, the RSAF must have early warning capabilities and the ability to counter any threats from the air, round-the-clock, day and night.”



The aerial display at Singapore Airshow on Feb 7, 2018 (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

President Halimah Yacob watching an aerial display at Singapore Airshow 2018 (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The RSAF’s good work in protecting the skies continues today, with the aid of a myriad of technologically advanced systems and equipment, noted Mdm Halimah.



“In 50 years, these men and women of the RSAF have helped Singapore grow from having almost no air defence capability to becoming a formidable air force which can respond swiftly and decisively to a full spectrum of threats,” she said.



Recounting the many instances where the RSAF had demonstrated its professionalism - such as the evacuation of Singaporeans from Cambodia in 1997, peace support in Timor Leste and Hurricane Harvey relief operations - Mdm Halimah said she was proud of what the air force has done.



“It gives me great pride, as a Singaporean, to know that our Air Force has made a difference, not just in Singapore but also in various parts of the world,” she said.



President Halimah Yacob with military personnel at the Singapore Airshow on Feb 7, 2018. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

At the event, Mdm Halimah also unveiled an F-15SG in specially painted RSAF50 livery and contributed a picture to a 50,000-photograph commemorative mural. Over the course of the year, members of the public will also be invited to contribute their photo to the campaign.



The special RSAF50 paint scheme F-15SG fighter jet. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

The RSAF50 birthday celebrations continue in the heartlands from March to May, as the air force brings some of its hardware to Sembawang, Bedok and Punggol, Toa Payoh and Jurong East.

