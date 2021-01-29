S$180 million contract awarded for construction of JB-Singapore RTS Link viaduct, tunnels

SINGAPORE: The Singapore arm of China Communications Construction Company Limited has been awarded a S$180 million deal to build a 25m-high viaduct and tunnels for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link.

This is the second civil contract awarded for the project, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Friday (Jan 29).

The first contract, valued at S$932.8 million, went to Penta-Ocean Construction last November. It covered the construction of the RTS Link Woodlands North station, tunnels and the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) building in Singapore.

Construction for the RTS Link viaduct and tunnels is expected to begin in the second quarter of this year.

When completed, the viaduct will stand 25m above the Johor Strait within Singapore’s territory and continue inland where it will transition to underground tunnels leading to the RTS Link Woodlands North station, said LTA.

Location of the RTS Link viaduct and tunnels. (Image: Land Transport Authority)

“China Communications Construction Company Limited (Singapore Branch) has 15 years of experience in infrastructure construction, specialising in large-scale rail, road and bridge projects,” LTA said in a news release.

“It has previously completed rail projects in other countries such as China and Kenya. The company is also currently constructing the Boon Lay station on the Jurong Region Line.”

The RTS Link is a rail shuttle service between the Singapore terminus at Woodlands North station and the Malaysia terminus at Bukit Chagar station in Johor Bahru.

Scheduled to commence passenger service at the end of 2026, the service is expected to ferry up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction. The 4km journey between the two stations will take about five minutes.

Upon arrival in Singapore, passengers can continue their journey by transferring to the Thomson-East Coast Line Woodlands North station.

Malaysia began construction for the project on Nov 22 last year, while Singapore started work on its RTS Link station on Jan 22.