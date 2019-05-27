Man fined S$300 after shooting two rubber bands that landed on public road

SINGAPORE: A man has been fined S$300 for shooting two rubber bands that landed on a public road, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said on Monday (May 27).

Photos of a S$300 ticket issued by NEA, for the offence of "throwing rubber band in a public place", were posted on social media over the weekend and widely shared.

A photo of a ticket for throwing "rubber band in a public place" was posted on social media. (Photo: Twitter/khrluffy)

Responding to queries from CNA, the agency said the incident occurred last Thursday and that the man was issued a ticket for littering.

It added that the offender "was cooperative throughout (the NEA) officers’ engagement with him".

"NEA enforcement officers observed a man walking towards his vehicle and shooting two rubber bands, one after the other, into the air," the agency said. "The rubber bands landed on the public road. Our officers thus informed him of the littering offence and issued him an enforcement ticket."



In another incident on May 16, two men were fined S$300 each for leaving behind their drink cans on a wooden box outside a unit at Woodlands MRT station, NEA said.

The offenders paid their fines four days later.



NEA said: "We would like to remind the public that littering has environmental consequences, and keeping our environment clean by not littering is a gracious and socially responsible thing to do."

