Rules-based order for cyberspace needed to foster trust, confidence: Iswaran

DAVOS: International norms and rules are needed to govern cyberspace, so as to foster trust and confidence, as well as spur the growth of the digital economy.

Communications and Information Minister S Iswaran made this point during a private panel session on Wednesday (Jan 23) at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, which he shared with Channel NewsAsia in an interview.

Advertisement

“To emphasise the need for global rules - a rules and norms-based cyberspace - that is the kind of conversation you can have only at an international event like this or international ogranisations like the United Nations and also what we are doing in our own regional fora like ASEAN,” he said.

The goal is to foster a broad understanding and commitment to a rules-based order for cyberspace so that it is “secure, reliable and trustworthy”, said Mr Iswaran.

He also said it is crucial that the point is driven across at a global event like the WEF because it builds a global consensus and common acknowledgement of the issues surrounding cybersecurity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said it also gives Singapore the opportunity to share its initiatives in combating cyber risks, and at the same time, learn from best practices from around the world.

“In Singapore, we have emphasised the need for strong passwords, for discipline when you receive unsolicited emails and also 2-factor authentication. These are some of the practices we think are important to propagate on a global basis,” he said.

Mr Iswaran said that companies and organisations need to incorporate cybersecurity risk management as part of their overall risk management framework, emphasising that it is a responsibility that has to be undertaken at the highest level.

“It’s a responsibility that shouldn’t just be delegated to technical people in the organisation because it’s a leadership issue. It has to be taken at the CEO and Board level,” he added.