Russian President Vladimir Putin to make first visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE: Russian President Vladimir Putin will make a state visit to Singapore on Tuesday (Nov 13), in conjunction with the 33rd ASEAN Summit and related summits.

This is Mr Putin’s first visit to Singapore, and the first visit by a Russian head of state since former president Dmitry Medvedev’s trip here in 2009.

The two-day visit, which comes as both countries celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations, reaffirms Singapore’s “broad-based and long-standing friendship” with Russia, a statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Mr Putin will receive a ceremonial welcome at the Istana on Tuesday which will be followed by a call on President Halimah Yacob and a meeting with Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

Mdm Halimah will also co-officiate the groundbreaking ceremony of the Russian Cultural Centre with Mr Putin and hold a state banquet in his honour.

During his visit, Mr Putin will also attend the 3rd ASEAN-Russia Summit and 13th East Asia Summit.

