Ryde to launch new private-hire car service in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Homegrown carpooling app Ryde announced it will be launching RydeX, its new private-hire car service, as part of its growth expansion strategy.

The announcement on Wednesday (Mar 28) comes hot on the heels of Grab's takeover of Uber's Southeast Asian business, which includes operations in Singapore.



Ryde said it has already started accepting sign-ups of drivers via the Ryde app. It currently has a combined fleet of more than 55,000 drivers - both private cars and taxis - that serve 300,000 passengers a day.



“Offering private-hire car services would complete our mobility suite to serve our users better," said founder and CEO of Ryde Technologies Terence Zou.

"Over the past two years, we have been growing our base of both users and drivers, and RydeX will provide Singaporeans an effective alternative to booking a private-hire car."



RydeX, which is an on-demand ride-hailing service, promises to be competitive.

In a press release, the company said the driver’s commission rate will be lowered to 10 per cent, adding the savings will be passed on to commuters in the form of lower fares and to drivers in the form of higher earnings.



“We have been receiving positive feedback to launch RydeX as a new private-hire service," said Mr Zou

"We hope to provide commuters a cheaper alternative to get around and drivers a way to make a decent living. Ultimately, our mission is to make a positive social impact in people’s lives."