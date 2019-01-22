S$72 million to boost workforce, training in built environment sector

SINGAPORE: The Government has set aside S$72 million until 2020 to boost workforce development and training in the built environment sector.

Under the initiative, existing scholarship programmes with training grants and retention incentives will be enhanced.

They include a S$3,000 training grant for graduates to attend skills upgrading courses as well as a S$7,000 incentive a year after completing their bond, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong announced on Tuesday (Jan 22).

Mr Wong was speaking on the sidelines the iBuildSG Scholarship and Sponsorship Ceremony.



A post-graduate development track under the scholarship programme will also be extended to include university graduates, on top of polytechnic and ITE graduates.

To support the training of technical personnel, the Building Specialist Sponsorship programme will be extended from two to three years for students to attend longer courses, such as part-time Nitec, Higher Nitec and post-ITE development courses.



A new tripartite committee will also be set up by the first quarter of 2019 to map out career pathways for Singaporeans in the built environment sector, comprising stakeholders from institutes of higher learning, trade associations and unions, among others.

An outreach initiative, iBuildSG Club, will be launched in April as well to introduce students in secondary schools and tertiary institutions to the built environment sector, such as through learning journeys and site visits.



A total of 448 scholarships and sponsorship were awarded by BCA and 108 industry sponsors at the ceremony on Tuesday.