Sacla' pesto recalled due to undeclared peanut allergen

SINGAPORE: Sacla' Classic Pesto, Sacla' Sun-dried Tomato Pesto, Sacla' Reduced Fat Basil Pesto and Sacla' Black Olive Pesto have been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, peanut.

This is the third brand of pesto, after Sainsbury's and Tesco, to be recalled in a week.



Advertisement

Advertisement

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said in a media release on Wednesday (Jan 15) that importer Sonnamera has been directed to recall the product.

This comes after the European Commission Rapid Alert System for Food and Feed issued a notification that several pesto products from Italy have been recalled due to the undeclared allergen.

The affected products, which are from Italy, are all the 190g jars regardless of expiry date.

The recall is ongoing, said SFA.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Consumers who have purchased the affected products, and who are allergic to peanut, should not consume it," said the agency.



Customers may contact Sonnamera at 6273 8782 for enquiries and exchange or refund of the products.

