Singapore actor Aloysius Pang seriously injured during SAF training exercise in New Zealand

SINGAPORE: Singapore actor Aloysius Pang was seriously injured on Saturday (Jan 19) while participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior at Waiouru Training Area, New Zealand.

In a statement on Sunday, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said that a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman sustained a serious injury while carrying out repair works on a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer.

Advertisement

The 28-year-old, who has the rank of Corporal First Class (National Service), was injured at about 2.05pm (Singapore time).

He is now being monitored in a high dependency unit after undergoing surgery at Waikato hospital, Hamilton, New Zealand.



Said MINDEF: "CFC (NS) Pang was transferred to the Battalion Casualty Station at 1425hrs (SG time) where he was assessed and stabilised by the medical officer, before being evacuated to Waiouru Camp Medical Centre at 1450hrs (SG time) where treatment was continued.

"At 1610hrs (SG time), the helicopter arrived at Waiouru Camp and CFC (NS) Pang was prepped for heli-evacuation. At 1650hrs (SG time), he was heli-evacuated to Waikato hospital, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"CFC (NS) Pang was conscious throughout the evacuation and arrived at the hospital at 1800hrs (SG time) where he underwent surgery, which was completed at 2340hrs (SG time). He is now being monitored in the high dependency unit."

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

MINDEF and SAF are assisting his family during this period.

NoonTalk Media which manages Pang, confirmed the actor had "met with an accident".

"We have just received a not too pleasant news this morning," said the company. "Our NoonTalk Media artiste Aloysius, who is currently on reservist in New Zealand, has met with an accident while participating in an exercise.

"His family members are currently travelling to New Zealand and NoonTalk Media is also in close communication with MINDEF."

It added that it would provide updates on the actor's condition when it had more information.

"IT'S PRETTY BAD"

Co-founder of NoonTalk Media Dasmond Koh told Channel NewsAsia that Pang's condition was being assessed to see whether he needed another round of surgery. The actor is conscious, he added.

"He got into a very serious injury when carrying out a repair work. It’s pretty bad, hearing from (MINDEF) (judging by what they say). And it was only yesterday," he said. "We don’t know what’s the actual update now. We’re still waiting."

Pang's mother is "already on the plane flying over", he said, adding that authorities were arranging for Pang's other family members to head over.

"I don’t know whether I will head over to New Zealand," he said "Awaiting whatever updates we have. We are all closely monitoring to see what we can do to aid the family side."

The actor, who works with Mediacorp on a project basis, has been cast as the male lead in Channel 8 drama My One in a Million, due to start filming in February.

He will also appear in Toggle Originals From Beijing to Moscow, a 13-episode series slated for release on Toggle in June.

"Our thoughts are with Aloysius and his family. All of us wish Aloysius a full and speedy recovery," said Mediacorp in a statement.



Exercise Thunder Warrior is an artillery live-firing exercise held at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand.

The annual exercise has been conducted since 1997.

This year's exercise, which runs from Jan 5 to Feb 2, involves more than 500 personnel from the 268th and 24th Battalions, Singapore Artillery.

