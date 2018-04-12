Praise for army sergeant who helped woman get back lost purse containing S$5,600

SINGAPORE: A woman who had accidentally left her purse in a Grab car got her money back - all S$5,600 in cash - thanks to an army sergeant who later boarded the same vehicle.

He managed to contact the woman's husband, after finding a receipt with his name and mobile phone number in the purse.

The incident happened on Mar 28, according to the woman's husband Mr Amin in a Facebook post.

"Midnight, a man named Mr Yi Kang called me on my mobile," he wrote on Mar 29. "He told us he found it in the same Grab car that Mimie took. Today, I met him, thanking him and even offered $100 for his honesty. But he declined."



"Mr Yi Kang" was on Wednesday (Apr 11) identified as Third Sergeant Liaw Yi Kang, as the Singapore Army lauded his efforts in a Facebook post. Netizens, too, joined the chorus of praise.

"This action of his drew praises online and the Singapore Army would also like to commend 3SG (NS) Liaw for his act of honesty and thereby exemplifying the core value of ethics," said the Singapore Army.



The S$5,600 in cash was made up of S$50 notes, said Mr Amin,

"Life is already a struggle and super hectic in Singapore and yet there is still a honest and kind soul living among us. Thank you Mr Yi Kang," he wrote.





