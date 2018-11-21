Singapore sends C-130 aircraft to Sulawesi for humanitarian support

SINGAPORE: A Republic of Singapore Air Force C-130 transport aircraft will be sent to Indonesia for a week to support rehabilitation and reconstruction after a September earthquake and tsunami.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) said on Wednesday (Nov 21) it was deploying the plane at the request of the Indonesian government.

It will support the Indonesian Armed Forces' humanitarian efforts in Sulawesi, which was hit by the twin disaster on Sep 28.

"The RSAF C-130 aircraft will be deployed to Indonesia for a week to provide airlift support to transport humanitarian supplies into disaster-hit areas," SAF said in its media release.

The magnitude 7.5 quake and a tsunami killed more than 2,000 people and displaced more than 220,000.



A few days after the disaster, on Oct 2, the SAF had deployed two RSAF C-130 aircraft to Indonesia to deliver a relief package, comprising tents, meal rations, bottled water, and medical supplies.

The aircraft and their crew also remained in Indonesia and supported the Indonesian armed forces in relief efforts, such as ferrying humanitarian supplies for the displaced civilians in disaster-hit areas. Both aircraft returned last month.