New training programme in more locations from April for NSmen who cannot pass IPPT

SINGAPORE: Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) operationally-ready national servicemen (NSmen) who cannot pass their individual physical proficiency test (IPPT) can take up a new training programme conducted at more locations for their convenience.



The National Service Fitness Improvement Training (NS FIT) programme will be conducted at 42 sites, up from 13 locations previously. The new sites include heartland parks, sports centres and town squares.



NS FIT will be launched in April and replace the IPPT preparatory training (IPT) and remedial training (RT) programmes, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said on Monday (Mar 15). NSmen can register for NS FIT sessions through the NS portal from Mar 25.



“This streamlines the annual fitness requirements for NSmen and further encourages them to maintain an active and healthy lifestyle, and remain operationally ready,” the ministry said.



NS FIT is introduced in collaboration with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) and Sport Singapore (SportSG).



Where the NS FIT programme will be conducted. (Map: MINDEF)

Similar to the IPT programme, NS FIT will comprise 10 sessions of 65 to 75 minutes each, including one IPPT session. NSmen can choose from existing programmes like weight loss, metabolic circuits and sports or games-based activities.



The main difference is the additional option of high-intensity interval training (HIIT) conducted at 29 new locations, including East Coast Park, Our Tampines Hub and Punggol Town Square.



The HIIT sessions are a form of metabolic circuit training that features short bursts of high-intensity exercises that build strength, endurance and aerobic fitness over time, MINDEF said.



NSmen can also participate in these HIIT sessions with friends and family, who can book a slot for the same session through HPB’s Healthy 365 mobile application.



Infographic: MINDEF

Beyond the 42 sites, NS FIT will be conducted at three ActiveSG gyms in the future, MINDEF said, with training programmes at these locations to be confirmed.



The Home Team will adopt NS Fit for its NSmen from June, with training conducted at Home Team premises, HomeTeamNS Clubhouses and ActiveSG gyms.



“More details will be shared at a later date,” MINDEF said.