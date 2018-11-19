SAF medical officers do not revoke MCs issued by external doctors: Ng Eng Hen

SINGAPORE: Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) medical officers do not revoke medical certificates (MCs) issued by external medical practitioners, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Monday (Nov 19).

He was responding in writing to a parliamentary question from Member of Parliament Muhammad Faisal Abdul Manap, who asked about the number of MCs issued by private general practitioners that have been revoked by in-camp medical officers in the last three years.

Dr Ng said that while SAF medical officers do not revoke MCs issued by external doctors, unit medical officers may conduct a clinical review of the SAF personnel's medical condition and propose an amendment to the MC.

"An amendment could include an adjustment to the duration of the MC, or exemption from specific activities. Personnel may at any point see the unit medical officer for a further clinical review," said Dr Ng.

He added that for such an amendment to be made, the medical officer either discusses the case with the doctor who issued the original MC or refers the personnel to a relevant specialist who can advise on the proposed amendment.

