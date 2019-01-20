SAF operationally ready NSman seriously injured during training exercise in New Zealand

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) Operationally Ready National Serviceman was seriously injured on Saturday (Jan 19) while participating in Exercise Thunder Warrior at Waiouru Training Area, New Zealand.

Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang Wei Chong, 28, an armament tehnician from the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, sustained a serious injury while carrying out repair works on a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement on Sunday.

Advertisement

He is now being monitored in a high dependency unit after undergoing surgery at Waikato hospital, Hamilton, New Zealand.

CFC (NS) Pang was injured at about 2.05pm (Singapore time), according to MINDEF.

Said MINDEF: "CFC (NS) Pang was transferred to the Battalion Casualty Station at 1425hrs (SG time) where he was assessed and stabilised by the medical officer, before being evacuated to Waiouru Camp Medical Centre at 1450hrs (SG time) where treatment was continued.

"At 1610hrs (SG time), the helicopter arrived at Waiouru Camp and CFC (NS) Pang was prepped for heli-evacuation. At 1650hrs (SG time), he was heli-evacuated to Waikato hospital, Hamilton, New Zealand.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"CFC (NS) Pang was conscious throughout the evacuation and arrived at the hospital at 1800hrs (SG time) where he underwent surgery, which was completed at 2340hrs (SG time). He is now being monitored in the high dependency unit."

An investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the incident.

MINDEF and SAF are assisting his family during this period.