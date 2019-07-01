SAF personnel reaffirm commitment to defence on SAF Day

SINGAPORE: Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) personnel commemorated SAF Day on Monday (Jul 1) evening with a parade at the SAFTI Military Institute.

Led by Chief of Defence Force Melvyn Ong, more than 3,000 operationally ready national servicemen (NSMen), full-time national servicemen and regulars recited the SAF pledge to reaffirm their loyalty to Singapore and their commitment to its defence.

Chief of Defence Force Lieutenant-General Melvyn Ong leading SAF personnel in reciting the SAF Pledge. (Photo: MINDEF)

The parade was officiated by President Halimah Yacob, who presented the State Colours to this year’s Best Combat Unit at the parade.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen was at the event, where he presented 29 Best Unit and Best National Service Unit awards.



Lieutenant-Colonel Fabian Pwi, commanding officer of the 1st Commando Battalion, received the State Colours from President Halimah after his unit won the Best Combat Unit award. (Photo: MINDEF)

Senior Ministers of State for Defence Heng Chee How and Dr Mohamad Maliki Bin Osman were also present.

SAF Day combined re-dedication ceremonies were also held at four locations - the University Cultural Centre, Temasek Polytechnic, Trade Association Hub, and Gateway.

About 500 NSmen, their employers and colleagues from businesses in the area attended the ceremonies, which were organised by civilian partner organisations.

Dr Ng officiated at the East Zone re-dedication ceremony organised by the Singapore Manufacturing Federation at the University Cultural Centre.



He stressed the importance of a capable SAF at the ceremony, saying: "Without security there can be no economic progress. You only get to keep what you can protect. You can build and build and build, but if you can't protect it you will lose it."



In line with SAF Day, it was announced last week that NSMen will receive discounts at some hawker stalls, restaurant and shops from Monday to Aug 31.