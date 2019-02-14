Singapore Armed Forces regular serviceman dies at Kranji Camp II

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman died on Thursday (Feb 14) at Kranji Camp II, the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said in a statement.

The 33-year-old was found motionless at a stairway landing at 5.10pm, said the ministry.

The police and Singapore Civil Defence Force were activated by the unit, and the serviceman was pronounced dead on site at 5.30pm by an SAF medical officer.

"This death is non-training related," said MINDEF. "Based on the preliminary investigations, the police do not suspect foul play."

The police have classified the case as unnatural death and investigations are ongoing, said the ministry.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF are assisting the family in their time of grief," it added.

The incident comes less than a month after the death of actor Aloysius Pang, who died after sustaining serious injuries during an SAF training exercise in New Zealand.

Pang, 28, an armament technician with the 268th Battalion Singapore Artillery, was on reservist at the Waiouru Training Area in New Zealand as part of an annual SAF exercise called Exercise Thunder Warrior.

Pang was the fourth SAF national serviceman to die in training-related accidents in the last year-and-a-half.