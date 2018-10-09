SAF regular serviceman dies after being hit by falling tree branch in Brunei

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman has died after he was hit by a falling tree branch in Brunei on Tuesday (Oct 9).

Third Warrant Officer (3WO) Muhammad Sadikin Hasban, 33, was supervising contractors performing maintenance work at a helicopter evacuation site when the incident happened at about 8.30am.



He became unconscious and resuscitation efforts were conducted onsite, said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a media release.

"An SAF doctor continued to resuscitate him en route via helicopter and ambulance to Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital," said MINDEF.

They arrived at the hospital at 9.57am where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at 11.50am, the ministry said.



3WO Sadikin was an assistant chief company trainer.



The ministry added that it has made arrangements for his family members to travel to Brunei. His body will be flown back to Singapore on Wednesday in a military aircraft.

"MINDEF and the SAF extend our deepest condolences to the family of the late 3WO Sadikin. The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief and investigating the incident," said the ministry.

