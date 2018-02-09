SAF sends S$135,000 of humanitarian aid to Taiwan

Personnel from the Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) unloading the aid supplies in Hualien, Taiwan. (Photo: Singapore Armed Forces)
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) provided humanitarian aid to Taiwan on Friday (Feb 9) to provide relief to victims of the earthquake in Hualien. 

The relief package, worth S$135,000, comprised tents, blankets, medical supplies, food items and dynamo lights donated by the SAF. 

It was airlifted to Taiwan via a C-130 transport aircraft belonging to the Republic of Singapore Air Force. 

The death toll from the 6.4-magnitude quake stands at 12 currently. 

Source: CNA/ng

