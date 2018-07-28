SAF serviceman found dead in bunk in Nee Soon Camp: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: An off-duty Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular serviceman was found dead in his bunk in Nee Soon Camp on Saturday (Jul 28), said the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) in a press release.

The serviceman was from the SAF Medical Training Institute.

He was found hanging from a rope in his bunk, MINDEF said, adding that paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force pronounced him dead on site at about 3.05pm.

"The Ministry of Defence and the SAF extend their deepest condolences to the family of the late serviceman," said MINDEF. "The SAF is assisting the family in their time of grief."



The police are investigating the incident.

