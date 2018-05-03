SAF to 'continue to evaluate' new ways to prevent heat injury after death of NSF Dave Lee

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) will continue to evaluate new solutions to the "vexing problem" of heat injuries during training, Commander of the Army Training and Doctrine Command, Brigadier-General (BG) Kenneth Liow, said on Thursday (May 3) in a reply to three forum letters that recently ran in the Straits Times.

The forum letters, titled "SAF must aim for zero fatality", "Use wearable tech to safeguard NSFs from heatstroke" and "Protect whistle-blowers to find out what happened in NSF's death", were published earlier on Thursday after the death of full-time National Serviceman Dave Lee.

The young soldier had died on Monday - two weeks after he was hospitalised with "signs of heat injury" upon completing an 8km fast march on the morning of Apr 18. He was posthumously promoted from private to Corporal First Class (CFC).

Addressing a letter to a Mr Loong Chik Tong, BG Liow said the SAF "recognises and accepts the responsibility of ensuring the safety of each precious son" entrusted to it during his National Service. He said the SAF was deeply saddened by Lee's death and was doing its best to assist his family.



"We agree with Mr Loong that any death during NS training, even if rare, is one too many. The SAF does indeed seek to achieve zero fatality and will continually put in place safety systems to achieve this goal, as we train realistically to achieve our mission to protect Singapore against all threats," said BG Liow.

"DISAPPOINTED" THAT MEASURES DID NOT PREVENT NSF'S DEATH



BG Liow said that with heat injury and the more severe heat strokes being known complications among soldiers training in Singapore's hot and humid climate, measures have been put in place over the years to counter heat strokes with no recorded fatalities for the past nine years.

These measures include mandatory water parades before, during and after the training activity, as well as temperature-taking before training. Preliminary investigations showed that in NSF Lee's case, these measures were taken and temperature recordings were normal prior to activity, said BG Liow.

He also said that commanders and soldiers are reminded to look out for symptoms of heat injury and in the event that these are spotted, on-site cooling measures such as the removal of clothes and application of ice or water are to be taken.

SAF Medical Centres also have custom-built evaporative body cooling units, said BG Liow, adding that if the soldier's condition is severe, he will be evacuated to the nearest hospital.

"All these measures were taken for CFC Dave Lee. We are deeply saddened and disappointed that despite these measures, his condition did not improve, resulting in his demise," said BG Liow.

The response also touched on a suggestion by a Mr Tan Teck Leng that wearable tech be used to detect signs of sickness. BG Liow said that such technology has already been evaluated but "as yet, (has) not provided definitive solutions".

"We will continue to evaluate new ones as they appear," he said, adding that an external review panel comprising clinician doctors in the public healthcare sector will be convened to independently review the existing strategy for heat injury prevention and management in SAF.

BG Liow concluded: "As announced, a Committee of Inquiry has been convened to investigate fully the factors leading to the death of CFC Dave Lee. Based on these findings, the SAF will take appropriate measures to improve our overall strategy against heat strokes to achieve zero fatalities."

