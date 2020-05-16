Police report filed over explicit images of individuals in SAF uniform: MINDEF

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) has filed a police report about an explicit tweet with photos featuring two individuals in army uniform engaging in what appeared to be bondage, dominance, sadism and masochism (BDSM) activity.

In response to queries from CNA, MINDEF said that the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) does not condone “any inappropriate use” of its uniforms.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The tweet, which was posted on Jan 20, contained two images of two men in SAF uniform with various BDSM equipment.



On May 13, the ministry used its official Twitter account to reply to two Twitter users who had tagged them and alerted them to the pictures, noting that it was aware of the tweet.



The tweet has since been taken down, after being in violation of Twitter's community standards, said MINDEF.



“Inappropriate acts involving our uniforms are disrespectful to our servicemen and women, and undermines their dedication and commitment in the defence of our country,” said the ministry.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Any serviceman who makes unauthorised use of any part of our uniforms may be charged in court.”

Under the Decorations and Uniforms Act, individuals charged for the unauthorised use of any part of the naval, military, air or police force uniforms, including badges and medals, can be convicted in the Magistrate’s Court.

If found guilty, offenders can be fined up to S$400 or jailed up to three months.

