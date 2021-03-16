New SafeEntry Gateways to be set up at malls, cinemas, supermarkets and more public places

SINGAPORE: New SafeEntry Gateways will be deployed at selected venues with large numbers of visitors, such as malls, cinemas, hospitals and gated tourist attractions.



The Smart Nation and Digital Government Group (SNDGG) announced that from Apr 19, these venues will be required to deploy the new SafeEntry Gateway in addition to the current SafeEntry check-in methods.



Besides malls, cinemas and gated tourist attractions, other venues that have to use the new SafeEntry Gateway include large standalone retail outlets, supermarkets, public libraries, selected museums and galleries, MICE event venues, places of worship and funeral parlours with wake halls.



Public and private hospitals, national specialty centres, community hospitals and polyclinics will also need to deploy the gateways.

They will also be set up at selected popular wet markets, including Geylang Serai Market, Chong Pang Market, the markets at Blocks 20 and 21 Marsiling Lane, and Block 505 Jurong West Street 52.



The new SafeEntry Gateway developed by GovTech that enables contactless detection of the TraceTogether token or app. (Photo: Ang Hwee Min)

Venue operators can either install a physical device, the SafeEntry Gateway box, or use the updated SafeEntry (Business) app at entrance points, said the SNDGG.



Once the gateway is set up, visitors can place their TraceTogether tokens or phone with the TraceTogether app open within 25cm of the box or the SafeEntry (Business) app for contactless check in, similar to using an EZ link card.



The box will emit a green light and a beep sound, and the SafeEntry (Business) app will show a green screen, if the check-in is successful.



Currently, businesses can use the SafeEntry (Business) app to scan QR codes on TraceTogether tokens or visitors’ NRICs.



Businesses can apply for one SafeEntry Gateway box to cover each existing manned public entry point at no charge, for up to four boxes. They can appeal for more boxes if they have more than four manned public entry points at their premises, the SNDGG said on its website.

Other locations such as schools, gyms and F&B outlets for dine-in customers can also apply for one SafeEntry Gateway box at no charge, but use of the SafeEntry Gateway at these venues will be optional.



The gateways only need to be deployed for SafeEntry check in, and businesses are not required to set them up for check out.

Existing ways to check in via SafeEntry will remain in place at these venues, said SNDGG.



“Older mobile phone models that may not work well with SafeEntry Gateway can continue to use these existing modes to check in,” the SNDGG added in its press release.

Those who use the TraceTogether token can also use the SafeEntry Gateways to check if their tokens are out of battery. Tokens that are out of battery will not trigger a beep at the gateways.



From April, token replacement stations will be set up at some venues where the gateways have been deployed, so that the tokens discovered to be not transmitting Bluetooth signals can be "expeditiously replaced", the press release read.

Users can also replace tokens that are out of battery or faulty at any community centre for free. The TraceTogether token battery is expected to last four to six months depending on the model.

Users can check if their token is working by looking out for a green light that blinks about once every minute. If the token is blinking red, or when there is no light at all, the token needs to be replaced.



More than 3 million TraceTogether tokens have been distributed, said the SNDGG.

