11 baby carriers, cots and strollers found to be unsafe: Product safety regulator

SINGAPORE: Several children's products, including baby carriers, cots and strollers, were found to be unsafe after testing, Enterprise Singapore warned consumers on Tuesday (Nov 5).

Six baby carriers, five cots and five strollers were tested by the regulatory agency, which found 11 of the products to be unsafe. The 11 products did not comply with safety requirements by the American Society for Testing and Materials International (ASTM), the International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO), or the European Committee for Standardisation (EN).

The hazards identified by the regulator include choking, entrapment, falling, and laceration.

"Consumers are encouraged to pay a close attention to these safety issues when purchasing and using these children’s products," Enterprise Singapore said.

THE UNSAFE PRODUCTS



For baby carriers, the unsafe products identified were the MINE 4 Position Baby Carrier, OEM Adapt 3 Position Baby Carrier, Sorbebe Airo Robic Hip Seat Baby Carrier and the I-Angel Miracle Hip Seat Carrier.



Sorbebe Airo Robic Hip Seat Baby Carrier - one of the products identified as unsafe by Enterprise Singapore. (Photo: Enterprise Singapore)

The key safety issues for the carriers were that the fastener broke because it was unable to support the weight of a baby and that there was a lack of instructions for proper usage, which may lead to improper use, "causing injuries and suffocation", Enterprise Singapore added.

Four unsafe cots were also identified, including the SG Baby Shop (Model No: SX), Premium Baby Bed Set (Model No: Hope HP 810M), Puku Izzy Foldable Baby Cot (Model No: P30112) and Milano – Oxford 4 in 1 Convertible Cot (Model No: BD302).

The Milano – Oxford 4 in 1 Convertible Cot (Model No: BD302) - one of the products identified as unsafe by Enterprise Singapore. (Photo: Enterprise Singapore)

Enterprise Singapore said the key safety issues were that the cot slants broke easily and that the slants did not meet height requirements.

There were also raised surfaces or bumps and sharp ages in the cots. Some small parts were easily detachable, posing a risk of suffocation if swallowed by the baby.



The Baby YOYA Baby Cabin Travel, the Belecoo Compact and Seebaby Little Monster were the three strollers found to be unsafe.

Enterprise Singapore added that there were problems with the restraint system and that the fasteners were unable to secure a child in the seat.

There were also issues with stability, which could cause the strollers to tip over when parked on slopes.

"The product was damaged or collapsed when tested for strength, which resulted in the impairment of safety features such as locking mechanism, restraint system, and parking/braking devices," the regulator said.

Seebaby Little Monster- one of the products identified as unsafe by Enterprise Singapore. (Photo: Enterprise Singapore)

REMOVED FROM SALE

Enterprise Singapore said all 11 unsafe products were available on e-commerce platforms, including Qoo10, Shopee and Lazada.

"The suppliers of these products have since removed them for sale following the notices issued by Enterprise Singapore to do so," it said.



Consumers who bought the products are urged to stop using them immediately and contact the sellers or the Consumers Association of Singapore (CASE) for information on redress options.

"Consumers should check that children’s products have undergone the necessary safety tests before making purchases online as it is not possible to check the product physically prior to the purchase.

"Those who may have bought similar products should note the above safety issues," Enterprise Singapore advised.

