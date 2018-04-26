SAFRA, McDonald’s to screen World Cup 2018 matches

Football lovers here can watch selected games at all SAFRA clubs and 22 McDonald’s restaurants across Singapore.

SINGAPORE: After news of three local broadcasters bringing World Cup 2018 to Singapore, local organisations have also started revealing their plans to screen the matches with SAFRA and McDonald’s among those committing to do so.

SAFRA, for instance, told Channel NewsAsia on Thursday (Apr 26) that it will be screening the football matches at all its clubs. Its members can also receive a “fun pack and enjoy exclusive premier members seating” during the live screening of the matches, SAFRA said.



It will not screen all matches though, it later clarified.



SAFRA had screened matches at four of its clubs the last time the international football competition was held in 2014.



SAFRA also said food and beverage (F&B) vendors will offer “special treats and promotions” during these screenings. It will be organising football clinics at selected clubs during the same period for parents and children to pick up some skills, it added.



Meanwhile, the People’s Association (PA), when asked of its plans, said in an email: “We are exploring with the telcos and will keep you updated.”



It had screened the football matches live and for free at 30 Community Clubs in the previous edition.



As for F&B establishments that regularly broadcast sports, they are also firming up their plans for the upcoming World Cup, which is being held in Russia from Jun 14 to Jul 15.



McDonald’s told Channel NewsAsia: “In the spirit of our global FIFA World Cup sponsorship, we will be screening selected World Cup matches in 22 of our restaurants across Singapore.”



Harry’s is another that intends to screen the football matches this year.



Ms Hannah Teo, senior manager for sales and marketing at Harry’s International, said it will screen all 64 matches, but some of its outlets may not show the 2am games.



“It also depends on the broadcasting commercial fees which have yet to be announced,” she added.



Brewerkz, too, shared that it intends to show the matches at selected outlets, but most likely not all the matches. "We have not made a final decision at the moment," a spokesperson said in an email.

She added that they are still waiting for the pricing to be revealed.

Mediacorp, which is broadcasting the matches on its Toggle platform, said the package price for corporates start from S$2,876.16 but this depends on screen size and when they sign up.



For those signing up for the Toggle 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Pass for Standard Screen (up to 50 inches), the early bird pricing is S$2,876.16 for the first screen and S$2,020.16 for each subsequent screen, the local broadcaster said. The early bird promotion will be until May 22, similar to the deadline for consumers.



Those looking to sign up for the pass for larger screens of 51 inches to 99 inches, the early bird price is S$5,016.16 for the first screen and S$3,090.16 for each subsequent one, it added.



Once the early sign-up period ends, prices for the Standard Screen is S$3,090.16 for the first screen and S$2,020.16 for each subsequent screen. Similarly, it is S$5,230.16 for the first screen and S$3,090.16 for each one after for those with 51 inches to 99 inches television sets.



As for the package for Indoor Public Screens, for screen size of 100 inches and above, the fee is S$5,230.16 per screen with no early-bird promotion pricing.