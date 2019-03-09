SAFRA Singapore Bay Run and Army Half Marathon 2019 cancelled

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Army on Saturday (Mar 9) announced the cancellation of the SAFRA Singapore Bay Run (SSBR) and Army Half Marathon (AHM), which was set to be held this year.

"The Army will be involved to support the Singapore bicentennial commemoration. Not organising the SSBR & AHM will allow the Army to better manage the overall tempo for a busy year," said the Singapore Army in a Facebook post.

The event is a annual mass running event, jointly organised by SAFRA and the Singapore Army, and was last held on Aug 26, 2018.

The event was previously called off in 2015 "to support SG50 celebratory events".

"SAFRA and the Army will review if SSBR & AHM will be reinstated subsequently," added the Army.

RESUMPTION OF TRAINING

In the same post, the Army also announced the resumption of training following the safety time-out implemented in the wake of Aloysius Pang’s death.

"Training was suspended so that the Army could conduct a thorough review of safety systems and training programmes. The Safety Time-out was progressively lifted from Feb 7," the Army said.

The safety time-out had a "one-time impact" on specific training activities.

Recruits from BMTC (Basic Military Training Centre) graduating on Saturday had a 12km graduation march instead of the usual 24km march, as they were unable to complete the required build-up training, in accordance with existing training directives.



However, the 24km graduation march will be reinstated for subsequent batches, added the Army.

In-camp Training (ICT) for three National Service (NS) units was also cancelled as it fell within or immediately after the safety time-out, said the Army. But it will not affect the fulfilment of their Operationally Ready NS training cycle.



The Individual Physical Proficiency Test (IPPT) for NSmen has also resumed.

