Sainsbury’s Green Pesto recalled due to undeclared allergen

SINGAPORE: Sainsbury’s Green Pesto has been recalled due to an undeclared allergen, peanut, on its product label.

In a media release on Friday (Jan 10), the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said that local importer Redmart has been directed to recall the product, following a food recall alert issued by the United Kingdom Food Standards Agency.

All batches of the product are affected by the recall, which is ongoing, said SFA.



Those who are allergic to peanut and have bought the Green Pesto by Sainsbury's should not consume it, it added.

Customers may contact Redmart at 6261-3456 for enquiries and exchange or refund of the product.

