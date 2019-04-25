Driver charged with causing death of police officer

SINGAPORE: A driver was charged on Thursday (Apr 25) with causing the death of a police officer in a traffic accident.

American Andrew Charles Vasko, 51, is accused of causing the death of Madam Salinah Mohamed by colliding into her with his car while she was crossing the road on Feb 10.

Advertisement

The incident occurred at the junction of Maxwell Road and Shenton Way at around 9.20pm, after the officer had completed her shift at the Marina Bay Neighbourhood Police Centre.

Mdm Salinah, who had spent 21 years on the police force, was found unconscious at the scene. She was taken to Singapore General Hospital, where she died four days later.

Vasko, who is also a Singapore permanent resident, was charged with failing to keep a proper lookout and give way to the officer while making a right turn.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At the time, Mdm Salinah was crossing the signalised pedestrian crossing across Shenton Way with the lights in her favour, according to the charge sheet.

If found guilty of causing death by a negligent act, Vasko could be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.

He will be back in court on May 16.