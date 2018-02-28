SINGAPORE: English singer-songwriter Sam Smith will be holding his first concert in Singapore on Oct 2, promoters Midas announced on Wednesday (Feb 28).

The concert will be at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, Midas said, adding that detailed ticketing information will be announced soon.

Since releasing debut album In the Lonely Hour in 2014, Smith has achieved international success with hit songs such as Stay with Me, Lay Me Down and I'm Not the Only One.

His second album, The Thrill of it All, was released worldwide on Nov 3 last year, and the first single, Too Good at Goodbyes, has already hit the top spot on several global charts.

Aside from Singapore, Smith will also play shows in America, Australia, New Zealand, Japan and other parts of Asia this year, according to Midas.