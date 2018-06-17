Sambar deer euthanised after accident along BKE involving 3 vehicles

SINGAPORE: A sambar deer that was involved in an accident on the Bukit Timah Expressway (BKE) early on Sunday (Jun 17) had to be euthanised on welfare grounds as its injuries were too severe.

In a statement, Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS) said it was alerted to the incident by Animal Concerns Research and Education Society (ACRES) at around 6.45am.

Advertisement

The wild deer had dashed onto the road, causing an accident. (Photo: ACRES)

"A rescue team consisting of five zookeepers and a veterinarian was activated and attended to the scene," WRS said. "The team found the injured animal in great distress and a rapid assessment revealed multiple abrasions and wounds all over the body. Fractures of the hind legs were also suspected as the animal was unable to stand.



"For its safety as well as that of road users on the expressway, the 120kg adult male sambar deer was sedated and brought to the animal hospital in WRS – Singapore’s designated rescued wildlife centre – for emergency medical attention."

Upon further examination, WRS veterinarians determined that the deer's injuries were too severe. The animal was euthanised at 8am on welfare grounds, WRS said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

A 46-year-old taxi driver was taken to hospital after his vehicle, a car and a motorcycle were involved in an accident while attempting to avoid the wild deer that dashed onto the road.

WATCH: A wild deer is seen sitting on the road along the BKE moments after an accident involving 3 vehicles https://t.co/DII8NDcRtK

(Video: Ruey Jin) pic.twitter.com/HSEpYO5z0x — Channel NewsAsia (@ChannelNewsAsia) June 17, 2018

Police said they were alerted at around 4.40am to the accident on the BKE towards the PIE after the Mandai Road exit.

In a video sent to Channel NewsAsia of the scene following the accident, the deer was seen sitting on the road near a tow-truck.

Police said they were alerted at around 4.40am to the accident on the BKE towards the PIE after the Mandai Road exit. (Photo: ACRES)

According to Ruey Jin who took the video, he was passing by the scene at around 4.48am.

“Saw a wild deer struggling in the middle of the road. Saw two cars involved in this accident and one of the cars damaged badly in front,” he said.



WRS said motor vehicle incidents are among the top threats to local wildlife and occur throughout the island.

To protect wildlife, WRS urges drivers to slow down and not speed, especially on roads along forested areas, and to heed wildlife crossing signs.

