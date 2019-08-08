Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Note 10+ phones available in Singapore on Aug 24

SINGAPORE: Samsung’s latest smartphones, the Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be available in Singapore stores from Aug 24, the company announced on Thursday (Aug 8).

Prices for the new phones start at S$1,398.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A table showing the price list for the new Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+. (Table: Samsung)

The two smartphones, along with its respective 5G variant models, were unveiled in New York on Wednesday, where it was revealed that the headphone jack had been scrapped.



The Galaxy Note 10 will be available in two colours - Aura Glow and Aura Black. The Galaxy Note 10+ models will come in the same colours, as well as Aura White.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pre-orders for the new flagship phones will begin on Thursday at 3pm, said the tech giant in a media release.

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 and 10+ phones come with no headphone jack. (Photo: Gaya Chandramohan)

Customers can place their pre-orders with local telecom operators, Samsung’s online store, Samsung Experience Stores, Lazada Singapore, as well as selected electronic and IT stores.

The pre-ordered devices may be collected from Aug 24.

Pre-orders at Galaxy Studio @ Plaza Singapura will only begin at 6pm, and can be collected from Aug 23.

Customers who pre-order the 256GB variant of the new phones are also entitled to complimentary exclusives, said Samsung.

Those who pre-order the Galaxy Note 10 (256GB) may receive Galaxy Buds, as well as a Samsung wireless battery pack. For those who pre-order with Galaxy Note 10+ (256GB) can look forward to a possible free upgrade to the Galaxy Note 10+ (512GB) and a wireless battery pack.

Current Samsung users can choose to trade-in their old devices to buy the new models, said the release. From Aug 23 to Sep 30, customers can receive an additional S$100 trade-in value on top of the regular trade-in amount.

During Samsung’s event in New York, the company also introduced the S-Pen to the Galaxy Tab S6 and unveiled the Galaxy Book S, a super-thin laptop.

