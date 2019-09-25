Two former SATS employees charged with accepting bribes to award contracts

SINGAPORE: Two former employees of airport ground-handling and in-flight catering firm SATS were charged on Wednesday (Sep 25) with soliciting and accepting bribes, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a news release.



Lim Koon Chuan, a 58-year-old former technical supervisor at SATS, was charged with 21 counts of obtaining gratification amounting to at least S$196,825 from various contractors, either as a reward or as inducement for facilitating the award of tenders to companies competing for SATS contracts.



Meanwhile, former SATS assistant manager Chen Baoling, 37, was charged with accepting a bribe of S$3,000 from the manager of a firm, AT Services, as a reward for inviting the company for jobs offered by SATS.



The duo were also charged for a fund transfer of S$20,000 from Lim to Chen, despite knowing that the money represents the benefits of the 58-year-old’s criminal activities.



“Singapore adopts a zero-tolerance approach towards corruption,” said CPIB. “It is a serious offence to accept or obtain bribes from another individual or entity.”



Any person convicted of a corruption offence can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.