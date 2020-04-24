COVID-19: 85 Singapore citizens, residents repatriated from Saudi Arabia

SINGAPORE: Eighty-five Singapore citizens and residents arrived in Singapore on Friday morning (Apr 24) after they were repatriated from Saudi Arabia.

The group includes 40 students who are studying in Saudi Arabia, as well as their dependants, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) in a media release.

They were placed on "a special repatriation flight arranged by the Singapore Government", said MFA, adding that the flight was arranged as Saudi Arabia had suspended all commercial flight services over the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Singapore Embassy in Riyadh and the Singapore Consulate-General in Jeddah coordinated the repatriation and ground operations in Saudi Arabia for the flight, said the ministry.

The returnees will serve a 14-day self-isolation at dedicated stay-home notice facilities upon arrival in Singapore.

"The Singapore Government would like to express gratitude to the Saudi government for facilitating the safe return of our Singapore residents," said MFA.

Hundreds of Singaporeans have been flown back amid COVID-19 lockdowns and travel restrictions across the globe.

Earlier this month, more than 200 Singapore residents were repatriated from Egypt.

Two Scoot-operated evacuation flights were also arranged for Singaporeans and their family members from the city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, earlier this year.

In March, eight Singaporeans were evacuated from Tehran on a flight arranged by Malaysia.

