SBS bus mounts road divider in Simei; 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: One person was taken to hospital after an SBS bus mounted a road divider in Simei on Tuesday (Jul 9), causing two lanes to be closed to traffic.

In a dashcam video sent to CNA, the bus can be seen atop the divider in the centre of the four-lane road.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an accident at the junction of Simei Road and Simei Street 4 at about 6.40pm.

One person was taken to Changi General Hospital.

A Simei resident who lives nearby said she was having dinner when the accident happened. It sounded like "the collapse of a building", she said.

A double-decker bus mounted on a central divider on Simei Road on Jul 9, 2019. (Photo: Lyn)

The resident, who wanted to be known only as Lyn, said members of the SCDF and the police arrived shortly after, with a tow truck arriving about 15 minutes later.

Two lanes, one on each side of the road where the bus mounted the divider, were closed, with police redirecting traffic.



