SBS bus mounts road divider in Simei; 1 taken to hospital

SINGAPORE: The driver of an SBS bus was taken to hospital after the vehicle mounted a road divider in Simei on Tuesday (Jul 9), causing two lanes to be closed to traffic.

In a dashcam video sent by a CNA reader, the bus can be seen atop the divider in the centre of the four-lane road.



"The whole front windshield (of the bus) was smashed," said the reader, who did not want to be named.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to an accident at the junction of Simei Road and Simei Street 4 at about 6.40pm.

The driver, a 59-year-old woman, was conscious when taken to Changi General Hospital, said the police.



A Simei resident who lives nearby said she was having dinner when the accident happened. It sounded like "the collapse of a building", she said.

The resident, who wanted to be known only as Lyn, said members of the SCDF and the police arrived shortly after, with a tow truck arriving about 15 minutes later.

A double-decker bus mounted on a central divider on Simei Road on Jul 9, 2019. (Photo: Lyn)

Two lanes, one on each side of the road where the bus mounted the divider, were closed, with police redirecting traffic.



Police said investigations are ongoing.



SBS Transit said the bus driver has since been discharged, adding that it is investigating the cause of the incident.

"We are sorry for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and motorists as a result of this incident," said Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications at SBS Transit.



"We are thankful that none of our passengers nor fellow motorists were injured."



