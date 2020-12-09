Woman pinned under bus making discretionary right turn; SBS Transit assisting with police investigations

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit said it is assisting the police with investigations following an incident on Monday in which a woman was hit by one of its buses and pinned under its rear wheel.

Responding to queries from CNA, SBS Transit said on Wednesday (Dec 9) its "immediate focus is on the pedestrian's well-being", and added that it is in touch with her next-of-kin.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"We are sorry that this has happened and are committed to rendering our assistance as she recovers," said Ms Tammy Tan, the company's senior vice president of corporate communications.

The incident took place at the junction of Bedok Reservoir Road and Bedok North Road on Monday and was caught on video by the car camera of another vehicle.

The bus was making a discretionary right turn as the woman walked along the pedestrian crossing. Video of part of the sequence of events is obscured by a pick-up truck and when the pedestrian next comes into view, she is seen pinned under the right rear wheel of the bus.



The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was alerted to the incident at around 12.55pm.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"SCDF conveyed a person to Changi General Hospital," SCDF said.



The police were also informed of the incident at the same time, and said the "54-year-old woman was conscious" when she was taken to hospital.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.



SBS Transit is also assisting the police in the probe, Ms Tan of SBS Transit said.



"We would also like to apologise to affected commuters and motorists who were inconvenienced on Monday afternoon due to the accident," she added.