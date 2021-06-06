SBS Transit bus driver, 2 passengers taken to hospital after accident with cement mixer

SINGAPORE: An SBS Transit bus driver and two passengers were taken to hospital on Friday (Jun 4) after an accident involving a cement mixer at Aljunied Road.



The police said they were alerted to the incident at the junction of Aljunied Road and Mattar Road at about 2.15pm. The 54-year-old bus driver and two passengers, aged 45 and 64, were conscious when taken to the hospital, they said.



SBS Transit’s senior vice president of corporate communications Tammy Tan said the bus had been making a right turn with the green light in its favour when it was hit on the left by a cement mixer.



“The impact caused the bus to swerve to its right, mount the divider kerb and hit a stationary van before coming to a stop,” she said.



The bus driver was kept under observation overnight at the hospital and discharged the following day. He is on medical leave for a week, Ms Tan said.

She said SBS Transit is still trying to contact the two passengers who were also taken to hospital. The company is also helping the police in their investigations.



This screengrab of a video circulated on social media shows the damaged windscreen of the SBS Transit bus.

Footage of the incident posted on social media showed the windscreen of the bus shattering after it was hit by the cement mixer.



The bus then mounted the divider kerb and hit a silver van. A man wearing a high-visibility vest, presumably the bus driver, was seen on the floor of the bus near the front door.



The police said they are investigating the accident.