SBS Transit CEO resigns over 'lapses in conduct'

SINGAPORE: The CEO and executive director of SBS Transit Gan Juay Kiat, 61, has resigned over "lapses in conduct".

Chairman of the transport company, Mr Lim Jit Poh told Channel NewsAsia on Friday (Dec 28) that Mr Gan tendered his resignation in the morning and has "expressed deep regret over his actions".

It is not clear what the actions were.

Mr Lim said: "He has accepted full responsibility for his lapses in conduct and the board has accepted his resignation."

"We have lost a good CEO, who has done much for land transport in Singapore," he added.

Mr Gan's last day will be Mar 27 next year, according to an announcement filed by the ComfortDelGro-owned company on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) on Friday.

It also said that Mr Gan, who was appointed CEO and executive director on Mar 1, 2010, "resigned due to personal reasons".



Mr Gan first joined ComfortDelGro in February 2006 as the group corporate planning officer and later became the CEO and director of ComfortDelGro Bus.

He was appointed chief operating officer of SBS Transit in April 2007 and became executive director in March 2009, before assuming his current post a year later.

Mr Gan began his career in the Singapore Armed Forces (SAF), where he held several senior command and staff appointments.

He also held positions in other companies including the Ascott Group, CapitaLand and the General Electric Company.

Mr Gan was a President's Scholar and received an SAF scholarship in 1976. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (Engineering Tripos) from the University of Cambridge.



SBS Transit's share price closed 0.74 per cent lower at S$2.70 on Friday before the announcement.