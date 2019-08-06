SBS Transit warns of scam text messages using company's name

SINGAPORE: SBS Transit warned passengers on Tuesday (Aug 6) of a scam text message using the company's name that claims the recipient has "won a prize".



SBS Transit said on its official Facebook page that passengers had received messages either via SMS or WhatsApp claiming they have won a prize from the company and to collect their winnings by clicking on a link.



"Please note that the SMS/Whatsapp (message) is not genuine and does not originate from SBS Transit," the company warned, urging passengers not to click on the link.





This was the first time the public transport operator's name has been used to scam members of the public, Ms Tammy Tan, senior vice president of corporate communications for SBS Transit said in response to CNA's queries.



"We view this matter seriously and have made a police report. We are also posting an alert on our various communication platforms so that the public can be made aware of this scam, which we have no part in and neither does it originate from us," she added.

"Members of the public who have received the scam message should delete it immediately without opening the link.

"Those who have disclosed credit card details or made fund transfers should contact their banks immediately to cancel the transaction and file a police report."

