SBS Transit makes police report over spittle on LRT station lift buttons

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SBS Transit has made a police report over spittle found on lift buttons in an LRT station.

In a Facebook post on Thursday (Feb 20), SBS Transit said that the incident took place at Rumbia station, located on the Sengkang East LRT system.

The transport operator said that it has cleaned and disinfected the lift, and reported the incident to the police.



"This is an abhorrent act even under normal circumstances. In the present situation, it’s more than mischief," said SBS Transit.

Singapore has grappled with the COVID-19 outbreak since it discovered its first case on Jan 23.



With 85 confirmed cases of infection as of Feb 20, Singapore has seen cases of panic buying of supplies in supermarkets and overcharging of face masks, thermometers and hand sanitisers. The Government has called for calm and assured the public that it is taking proactive steps to secure essential supplies.



Businesses, schools and public facilities have also stepped up the frequency of their cleaning, especially in areas of high human traffic, to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.



SBS Transit said it would like to encourage commuters to practise good personal hygiene, and to also be considerate towards other commuters.



