Police investigating 190 suspects after victims report more than S$1.8million lost in scams

SINGAPORE: Police are investigating 190 people suspected to be involved in 382 cases of scams, where victims allegedly lost more than S$1.8 million, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Saturday (Jul 18).

SPF said in a news release that 120 men and 70 women, aged between 16 and 69, are being investigated for cheating or money laundering, in connection with cases of internet love, online purchase and loan scams.

The ongoing investigations followed a three-week islandwide enforcement operation by officers from the Commercial Affairs Department and all seven police land divisions.

The operation was conducted between Jun 27 and Jul 17. So far no arrests have been made.



A cheating offence carries a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine, while money laundering is punishable by imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

"The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance to the law," said SPF.

"To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions," the police added.



More information on scams can be found on the Scam Alert website.