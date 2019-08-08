ICA warns public about scam letters asking for payment to release detained packages

SINGAPORE: The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) on Thursday (Aug 8) warned the public about a scam email asking the recipient to pay a "fine" for a detained package to be released.

The email, received by a member of the public, came with a letter claiming claimed that a package was being kept at a “bonded warehouse”. He was told to pay S$1,500 for it to be released and delivered to him.

The email said that the recipient’s “item and cash worth US$27,540” was seized by immigration and customs officers on Aug 2.



(Image: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

“ICA would like to clarify that this letter was not sent by our officers,” the agency said.

On Tuesday, ICA issued a warning about phone scammers claiming to be its officers. Callers would ask for the recipient's personal particulars or money transfers, and threaten deportment if they refuse to comply.

It reminded members of the public not to provide personal details such as name, identification numbers, passport details, bank account or credit card details to suspicious or unknown parties.

“ICA takes a serious view of such scams as it undermines public trust in ICA. If you wish to provide any information related to such scams, please call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness,” ICA said.