S$1.5m lost to scammers impersonating Singtel staff, police using tech support ploy

SINGAPORE: Scammers have a new tactic up their sleeves which involves them impersonating Singtel employees and claiming that there are issues with victims' Internet connections.

Scammers gain remote access to victims' computers by tricking them into installing software applications such as Teamviewer or AnyDesk on the pretext that this will help resolve the issues with the connection, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Wednesday (Sep 18).

Advertisement

Advertisement

In other cases, scammers claim to represent the "Cyber Crime Department of Singapore" or the "Cyber Police of Singapore", and tell victims they have committed a criminal offence.



Installing the applications would assist in investigations, victims have been told.



BEWARE OF UNSOLICITED CALLS: POLICE

Having gained access to computers, scammers request that victims log into their bank accounts. Scammers then remove funds.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Victims of this new type of scam have lost more than S$1.5 million in at least 21 cases since August 2019, said SPF.



"No telecommunication service provider or government agency will request for personal details or access to your online bank account and do transfer of money over the phone or through automated voice machines," said SPF.

Using Caller ID spoofing technology, scammers may mask the actual phone number and display a different number.



Police said if someone falls for the scam, they should immediately turn off their computer, report the incident to the bank and the police, change their Internet banking credentials and remove any unauthorised payee added to their account.

