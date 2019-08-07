2 men arrested for series of job scams amounting to S$100,000

SINGAPORE: Two men, aged 26 and 30, were arrested for suspected involvement in a series of job scams amounting to more than S$100,000.

In a news release on Tuesday (Aug 6), police said they received several reports from victims between September 2018 and July 2019.

The victims were purportedly cheated by job agents who promised to help them secure employment in Singapore for a fee, police added.

After the victims made payment through bank transfers, they received a fake employment application letter. The agent then became uncontactable.

Following investigations, police established the identity of the two men and arrested them on Aug 5.

Preliminary investigations revealed that they are believed to be involved in at least 30 similar cases reported islandwide.

They will be charged in court on Wednesday.

If found guilty of cheating they could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

