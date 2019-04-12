WhatsApp message on recruitment for 'general election project' is fake: Elections Department

SINGAPORE: The Elections Department (ELD) on Friday (Apr 12) warned of a fake message circulating on WhatsApp that offers people temporary work for an "upcoming general election project".

Several members of the public have called the police to ask about the authenticity of the message, said the ELD.

“The Elections Department would like to clarify that a WhatsApp message asking applicants to sign up for a general election project is not an official notice put up by ELD," it said.

"The public is advised to exercise caution and not to provide their personal data without verification."

The scam message calls for 500 temporary staff "for the upcoming general election project" between September and October.

Workers would be paid $200 a day for 10 to 12 hours of work, the message said.

It added that interested applicants should WhatsApp their full name, NRIC number, date of birth and nationality to a mobile number provided.

The Singapore Police Force said members of the public who have information related to this scam can call the police hotline at 1800-255-0000, or submit it online at www.police.gov.sg/iwitness.

